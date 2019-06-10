Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit
Once in a while, McLaren is offering his cars a package capable of delivering improved performance and looks. The latest package is a High Downforce Kit (HDK) offering owners of McLaren Sports Series models a significant visual and aerodynamic upgrade to their cars is now available in the McLaren Genuine Accessory range.
Designed exclusively by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for the 570S Coupé and 570S Spider, the HDK– which is available only from McLaren retailers – comprises a rear wing and underfloor guide vanes to better direct airflow.
Fitment of the HDK delivers an additional 165lbs of downforce, enhancing stability in high-speed cornering and further enhancing the immersive handling at all speeds for which McLaren Sports Series models are renowned.
The visually dominant rear wing also brings a new aesthetic appeal, enhancing the already striking appearance and stance of the Sports Series Coupé and Spider. As the only rear wing of this type developed and tested by McLaren Automotive for Sports Series modelsthe HDK wing is much more than an ‘add-on’ accessory, playing as it does a significant role in further enhancing aerodynamic performance and dynamic ability.
Constructed from carbon fibre for light weight and strength, the rear wing, which is finished in Visual Carbon Fibre, has a distinctive profile tailored for maximum aerodynamic benefit and ‘dips’ in the center to reflect the contour of the car body. Gloss black aluminum pylons with contrasting Palladium Grey inlays support the wing and house the wiring for the integral, central high-mounted stop light. The wing endplates feature inserts – again in Palladium Grey – with silver chromatic MSO logos under the lacquer top coat.
The HDK has a recommended retail price in the US starting at $11,035. Fitment at a McLaren retailer will take approximately four hours and is an additional cost.
