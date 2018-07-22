I am Paul Walker - the documentary will be on air on August 9

Network Entertainment and the Paramount Network have produced a special documentary: I am Paul Walker. As you can imagine, it was developed in order to show the life of Paul Walker, the guy who made our nights more interesting in Fast and Furious movie franchise.





The I am Paul Walker film will be on air next month on August 9, according to CNN.





"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Paramount Network on the I Am series. We are proud to lead off our recently announced new four-picture slate with Paramount Network with this engaging documentary about the life and legacy of the very talented Paul Walker”, said Executive Producer Paul Gertz, Network Entertainment's President and C.O.O.





In the documentery we will see some interesting interviews with cast-mates and friends and also some good shoots with Paul Walker.

