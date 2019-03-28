Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
28 March 2019 12:44:40
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big.
Hyundai today announced the name of its all-new 2020 CUV: Hyundai Venue. The new entry CUV name references a ‘place’ where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. The Venue symbolizes a trendy style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest and smallest CUV.
Hyundai’s naming theme for CUVs has typically been a city or place. Venue embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.
Global media will see the Venue for the first time at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. The global reveal will incorporate an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) element. Augmented Reality is an interactive experience of a real-world scenario including computer-generated or augmented objects through simulation, without the need for virtual-reality goggles or glasses.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform
After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that ...
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
New BMW 1 Series will be unveiled this year
The BMW 1 Series will get a new generation this year. The confirmation was come from a German official during the conference that was held to show the ...
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
VIDEO: Next generation Porsche 911 Turbo was caught on camera
A few month ago, Porsche unveiled the all new 911 992 sports car. On the launch, the German sports car was only available in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. ...
