Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show

Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show

28 March 2019 12:44:40

Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big.

Hyundai today announced the name of its all-new 2020 CUV: Hyundai Venue. The new entry CUV name references a ‘place’ where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. The Venue symbolizes a trendy style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest and smallest CUV.

Hyundai’s naming theme for CUVs has typically been a city or place. Venue embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show Photos

Global media will see the Venue for the first time at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. The global reveal will incorporate an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) element. Augmented Reality is an interactive experience of a real-world scenario including computer-generated or augmented objects through simulation, without the need for virtual-reality goggles or glasses.




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Hyundai, Future Cars

Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show Photos (1 photos)
  • Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Volkswagen Arteon US prices announced

    2019 Volkswagen Arteon US prices announced

  2. Daimler and Geely form a joint-venture to build Smart

    Daimler and Geely form a joint-venture to build Smart

  3. Volkswagen ID. R to tackle Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road

    Volkswagen ID. R to tackle Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road

  4.  
  5. Audi SQ2 official infos and photos

    Audi SQ2 official infos and photos

  6. Skoda Karoq and Kodiaq new 2.0 TSi engine available

    Skoda Karoq and Kodiaq new 2.0 TSi engine available

  7. New BMW 1 Series details unveiled

    New BMW 1 Series details unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Hyundai Accent SR Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  2. 2001 Hyundai Clix Concept

    Engine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A

  3. 2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis Coupe

    Engine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs

  4. 2003 Hyundai CSS Concept

    Engine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs

  5. 1998 Hyundai Euro 1 Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept carThis is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platformNew Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform
After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that ...

Market News

Opel to return to Russian marketOpel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...

Gadgets

Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devicesVolvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...

Various News

New BMW 1 Series will be unveiled this yearNew BMW 1 Series will be unveiled this year
The BMW 1 Series will get a new generation this year. The confirmation was come from a German official during the conference that was held to show the ...

Motorsports

McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing carMcLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...

Videos

VIDEO: Next generation Porsche 911 Turbo was caught on cameraVIDEO: Next generation Porsche 911 Turbo was caught on camera
A few month ago, Porsche unveiled the all new 911 992 sports car. On the launch, the German sports car was only available in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. ...
Copyright CarSession.com