Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show

Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big.





Hyundai today announced the name of its all-new 2020 CUV: Hyundai Venue. The new entry CUV name references a ‘place’ where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. The Venue symbolizes a trendy style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest and smallest CUV.





Hyundai’s naming theme for CUVs has typically been a city or place. Venue embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.





Global media will see the Venue for the first time at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. The global reveal will incorporate an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) element. Augmented Reality is an interactive experience of a real-world scenario including computer-generated or augmented objects through simulation, without the need for virtual-reality goggles or glasses.

















