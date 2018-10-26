Hyundai Veloster N launched on the US market

On the European market, Hyundai already promoted strongly its new N performance brand, but in the US its efforts were channelled towards its Genesis brand. Now its time to offer also some N performance on the US market.





Hyundai today introduced its high-performance Veloster N model to an exclusive U.S. media group at a driving event at Thunderhill Raceway in Northern California.





Veloster N represents Hyundai’s highest performance vehicle ever for the U.S. market. Veloster N will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Hyundai’s high performance N brand was developed to make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. Instead of focusing on outright performance numbers, Hyundai chose to emphasize the N driver’s heartbeats per minute (BPM), rather than revs per minute (RPM).





Veloster N was born in Namyang, Hyundai’s global R&D center, and was thoroughly honed at its Nurburgring-based testing center in Germany. The Veloster N begins U.S. market availability in the fourth quarter of 2018.





From the outside, Veloster N provides an exclusive N-design front fascia and grille with dedicated front air ducts for enhanced brake cooling. LED headlamps add a tech-focused design detail to the front visage as well.





In profile, exclusive N-design rocker side sills and available lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels with a machined-finish dual-spoke star design clearly differentiate the N model from other Veloster models.





The rear of the Veloster N sports a larger N-design rear spoiler, rear fascia design with integrated diffuser, and performance-diameter, high-flow dual exhaust. LED tail lamps further accentuate the rear view lighting signature with a tech-oriented ambience.





Mechanically, Veloster N offers a larger 2.0-liter, direct-injected turbocharged powerplant over the Veloster Turbo. When equipped with the optional performance package, the engine boasts an available 275 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450-4,700 rpm for responsive, thrilling performance at every RPM range. The standard Veloster N powertrain produces 250 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450-4,000 rpm.





Unique suspension tuning is derived from a multi-mode electronically-controlled suspension with a track-focused N mode available. The suspension uses a load-transfer control system that reduces dive during braking, enhances roll control during cornering and reduces rear suspension compression under hard acceleration.

















