Hyundai Veloster N launched on the US market
26 October 2018 11:01:12
|Tweet
On the European market, Hyundai already promoted strongly its new N performance brand, but in the US its efforts were channelled towards its Genesis brand. Now its time to offer also some N performance on the US market.
Hyundai today introduced its high-performance Veloster N model to an exclusive U.S. media group at a driving event at Thunderhill Raceway in Northern California.
Veloster N represents Hyundai’s highest performance vehicle ever for the U.S. market. Veloster N will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Hyundai’s high performance N brand was developed to make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. Instead of focusing on outright performance numbers, Hyundai chose to emphasize the N driver’s heartbeats per minute (BPM), rather than revs per minute (RPM).
Veloster N was born in Namyang, Hyundai’s global R&D center, and was thoroughly honed at its Nurburgring-based testing center in Germany. The Veloster N begins U.S. market availability in the fourth quarter of 2018.
From the outside, Veloster N provides an exclusive N-design front fascia and grille with dedicated front air ducts for enhanced brake cooling. LED headlamps add a tech-focused design detail to the front visage as well.
In profile, exclusive N-design rocker side sills and available lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels with a machined-finish dual-spoke star design clearly differentiate the N model from other Veloster models.
The rear of the Veloster N sports a larger N-design rear spoiler, rear fascia design with integrated diffuser, and performance-diameter, high-flow dual exhaust. LED tail lamps further accentuate the rear view lighting signature with a tech-oriented ambience.
Mechanically, Veloster N offers a larger 2.0-liter, direct-injected turbocharged powerplant over the Veloster Turbo. When equipped with the optional performance package, the engine boasts an available 275 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450-4,700 rpm for responsive, thrilling performance at every RPM range. The standard Veloster N powertrain produces 250 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450-4,000 rpm.
Unique suspension tuning is derived from a multi-mode electronically-controlled suspension with a track-focused N mode available. The suspension uses a load-transfer control system that reduces dive during braking, enhances roll control during cornering and reduces rear suspension compression under hard acceleration.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue
Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring
-
TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin
2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP
New Skoda Skala details revealed
Related Specs
2006 Hyundai HCD9 Talus ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
Ford announces new partnership with Mahindra
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...