Hyundai unveiled the i30 Fastback N Line
31 October 2018 15:39:50
|Tweet
A few weeks ago, Hyundai unveiled the i30 Fastback N, a 275 horsepower version of the Fastback compact car. But now, in order to make the transition easy from the civilian versions to the performance one, the South-Koreean car manufacturer unveiled the i30 Fastback N Line.
Basically it is just a rival for the Ford ST Line or other semi-performance trim levels. The design upgrades for i30 Fastback N Line match many elements introduced on the i30 N. Among these upgrades are the front and rear bumpers, exclusively accented for N Line with a silver paint line. The 18-inch alloy wheels are creating a more dynamic aesthetic. The new twin muffler at the rear is another design cue that marks out the i30 Fastback N Line from its siblings. On the front wings, a newly-created badge signals the N Line model.
In terms of interior, customers can choose N-branded suede sport seats for better lateral support. The perforated leather sport steering wheel and the N gear shift knob give the driver a more engaging driving experience.
Under the hood, customers of the i30 Fastback N Line can choose between the 1.4 liter T-GDI petrol unit with 140 PS, a 1.0 liter T-GDI gasoline engine with 120 PS and the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with 136 PS.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes GLC F-Cell is close to production
Mercedes is playing the eco mobility game on two fronts. Beside the new EQ range, which will launch its first production vehicle next year, Mercedes had ...
Mercedes is playing the eco mobility game on two fronts. Beside the new EQ range, which will launch its first production vehicle next year, Mercedes had ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials
Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who ...
Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who ...
Various News
Ford GT production increased to 1350 units
Everyone knows how difficult was to buy a new generation Ford GT, because of the limited production initially announced by Ford. But due to increased ...
Everyone knows how difficult was to buy a new generation Ford GT, because of the limited production initially announced by Ford. But due to increased ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...