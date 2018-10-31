Hyundai unveiled the i30 Fastback N Line

A few weeks ago, Hyundai unveiled the i30 Fastback N, a 275 horsepower version of the Fastback compact car. But now, in order to make the transition easy from the civilian versions to the performance one, the South-Koreean car manufacturer unveiled the i30 Fastback N Line.





Basically it is just a rival for the Ford ST Line or other semi-performance trim levels. The design upgrades for i30 Fastback N Line match many elements introduced on the i30 N. Among these upgrades are the front and rear bumpers, exclusively accented for N Line with a silver paint line. The 18-inch alloy wheels are creating a more dynamic aesthetic. The new twin muffler at the rear is another design cue that marks out the i30 Fastback N Line from its siblings. On the front wings, a newly-created badge signals the N Line model.





In terms of interior, customers can choose N-branded suede sport seats for better lateral support. The perforated leather sport steering wheel and the N gear shift knob give the driver a more engaging driving experience.





Under the hood, customers of the i30 Fastback N Line can choose between the 1.4 liter T-GDI petrol unit with 140 PS, a 1.0 liter T-GDI gasoline engine with 120 PS and the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with 136 PS.

