Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid cars

Now on the market there are a few production cars that can offer a good range in electric mode at a good price. Hyundai is one of those manufacturers who decided to invest in electromobility and the Ioniq model was the first one in the world to have three eco versions: Hybird, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric.





Three years after the official launch of the model, Hyundai decided to update the range and to unveil the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid. There are not so many modifications of the exterior because the Asian car manufacturer will give you just a new color for your body. Actually there are three new exterior colors but really Hyundai, this was your best move.





On the inside, the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid and 2020 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid are coming with a new 10.25 inch touchscreen display and with lots of new assistance and safety systems. The two eco cars will get what Hyundai calls SmartSense technology package as standard.





The competitive safety package provides Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) among other features ensuring drivers can drive safely even in heavy traffic during rush hour. Moreover, Driver Attention Alert (DAA) alerts the person behind the wheel to focus on the road.





In an effort to better preserve the environment, the new Ioniq is equipped with the world’s first ‘Green-zone Drive Mode (GDM)’ which automatically switches the vehicle’s driving module in designated areas to further run on electric power rather than the internal combustion.





And that's all folks.

