Hyundai Tucson N Line available in UK
15 May 2019 17:05:13
Hyundai is expanding the UK range with the introduction of the new Tucson N Line, who features exterior elements inspired by Hyundai’s N range of high-performance models, with bespoke front and rear bumpers, dark mesh-pattern grille with a dark chrome surround.
The 19 inch alloy wheels, door mirror housings and rear spoiler are all finished in glossy black, to further emphasize the car’s sporting attitude. Black-bezel headlamps, unique LED daytime running lights and darkened window frames in combination with body-coloured door handles also create a more dynamic look for the Tucson N Line Interior changes for Tucson N Line include N-branded leather-suede sport seats with red accent stitching, which is also carried over to the N branded leather steering wheel. Alloy pedals and the leather-wrapped, red-accented N gear shift lever are also part of the Tucson N Line’s sporting enhancements.
As well as external and interior styling changes, Tucson N Line T-GDi models feature dynamic modifications over regular Tucson models, with changes to the motor driven power steering software giving a more direct, linear feel at the wheel and further adjustment to suspension settings providing a 5% greater rigidity in the rear setup and an 8% increase at the front.
Prices will start from £25,995 for the Tucson N Line N Line 1.6 T-GDi 177ps 2WD manual, which in addition to the N Line specific equipment, also offers heated and height adjustable front seats, with an electrically adjustable drivers lumbar support, keyless entry with start/stop button, black cloth headlining, climate control, automatic dimming rear view mirror, front and rear parking sensors, electric parking brake and privacy glass also feature as standard specification.
The Tucson N Line also sees the introduction of the all-new 1.6 CRDi 48 Volt Hybrid, which will be available from the SE Nav trim level and replaces the conventional 1.6 diesel powertrain option. The technology designed for electrification comprises a 0.44 kW/h 48-volt lithium-ion battery, a Mild Hybrid Starter Generator (MHSG), a LDC converter (Low Voltage DC/DC) and an inverter. Under acceleration, the MHSG supports the engine with up to 12 kW of power, reducing fuel consumption and emissions, with the system switching automatically between mechanical use of the engine and energy recuperation.
Tucson N Line is available in a choice of 7 colours; solid finish choices of Polar White or Engine Red, or the metallic and pearl finishes of Olivine Grey, Micron Grey, Phantom Black and Fiery red. The special paint finish of Shadow Grey, first seen on i30 Fastback N, is also available at the same £665 option cost of the metallic or pearl paint finishes.
