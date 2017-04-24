Hyundai Tucson Fuel-Cell achieves another milestone
24 April 2017 17:29:56
Hyundai is one of the manufacturers who believes strongly in fuel-cell vehicles. It is also one of the first's that launched a production vehicles fuelled with this solution.
So, it is no wonder that in celebration of Earth Day 2017, Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell drivers have again surpassed an important threshold, accumulating more than two million miles on the roads and highways of both Southern and Northern California.
These fuel cell CUVs have emitted only clean water vapors, and by so doing, have replaced approximately 760 tons of CO2 emissions that would have been emitted by vehicles of similar size and capability.
Hyundai has delivered more than 140 Tucson Fuel Cell crossovers since its introduction as the first mass-produced fuel cell in the U.S. market in 2014.
Hyundai service engineers, with permission from vehicle owners, receive periodic mileage updates from Tucson Fuel Cell vehicles in Southern California, allowing them to calculate cumulative mileage totals as needed to assess fuel cell stack maintenance status.
