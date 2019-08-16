Hyundai to showcase its future design in IAA Frankfurt
16 August 2019 17:00:59
Hyundai is using this year Frankfurt International Motor Show to showcase its full electric design concept which visualises its future EV design direction. Meanwhile, the brand will also give a public world premiere to the All-New i10 and Hyundai Motorsport will unveil its first ever electric racing car.
At this year’s IAA, Hyundai Motor will illustrate its personalized in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles under the banner STYLE SET FREE. Hyundai foresees that future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes to better reflect their lifestyles. It also envisions that cars’ interiors will be more customisable during their lifecycle.
Hyundai presented the first steps of STYLE SET FREE earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas and at Milan Design Week. At the 2019 IAA, the brand will reveal the next stage of its future mobility vision by revealing its full electric concept car, which will demonstrate how Hyundai is rethinking mobility.
In addition to the concept car, Hyundai will also be hosting a series of interactive displays to illustrate STYLE SET FREE. These include My Space, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, as well as H-Space, which offers a personalised in-car customer experience.
