Hyundai to introduce fingerprint access and start
24 December 2018 18:47:22
We were all amazed when the first smartphone could be unlocked only with the fingerprint. Now we can all be amazed by the first series cars unlocked at the touch of a finger.
Hyundai Motor Company announced the world’s first smart fingerprint technology that allows drivers to not only unlock doors but also start the vehicle. Hyundai plans to implement the technology initially in the Santa Fe SUV model that is to be released in select markets in the first quarter of 2019.
To unlock the vehicle, the driver needs to place a finger on the sensor located on the door handle. The encrypted fingerprint information will be identified and delivered to the fingerprint controller inside the vehicle. The driver can also easily start the vehicle by touching the ignition that is also equipped with a fingerprint scanning sensor.
The technology also provides a customized driving environment. Matching information of driver preference with fingerprint data, the vehicle automatically adjusts seating positions, connected car features, and side-view mirror angles according to the driver.
Hyundai also addressed the security issues on the smart fingerprint technology. With capacitance recognition, which detects differentials in the electricity level in various parts of the fingertip, the fingerprint technology efficiently prevents forgeries and faked fingerprints. The technology’s chance of misrecognizing another person’s finger print as the driver’s is only 1 in 50,000 making it five times more effective than conventional vehicle keys, including smart keys. Moreover, through real-time learning of fingerprints supported by ‘dynamic update’ system, the fingerprint system can continually improve its success rate.
Hyundai will apply the fingerprint technology in select markets and gradually expand to other markets. Hyundai Motor also plans to continue to implement other customizable technologies to the vehicle lineup.
