Hyundai Sonata facelift - First design sketches
27 February 2017 15:08:44
Hyundai has published on its Facebook account a first design sketch with the upcoming Sonata facelift. The model has been spied several times and it will be showcased later this year.
On the teaser picture we see a super aggressive car, but you should expect the sharp lines to be replaced by more conservative shapes for the production vehicle. The new Hyundai Sonata facelift will be also offered in a sporty version. This one will come with a quad exhaust system and will be offered with both 1.6 and 2.0 turbo engines.
The 2.0 unit deliver 245 horsepower and it can be paired to a seven speed automatic transmission with two clutches. According to some reports, this unit might be replace with a new 2.0 turbo unit which will be offered for the first time in the i30 N. This unit might deliver 260 horsepower, but this is just a rumor.
According to some voices, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata facelift will be showcased during the New York Auto Show in April.
