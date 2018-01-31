Hyundai Santa Fe sketches revealed
31 January 2018 17:13:58
After a teaser photo, hyundai is starting to spill the beans on its new generation Santa Fe, one of its most important models in Europe and US.
Hyundai has released its first rendering of the upcoming New Generation Santa Fe, showcasing a luxurious design based on its robust, stylish and voluminous composition, withHyundai’s new SUV design identity.
The exterior rendering highlights the new frontal section of the New Generation Santa Fe. Introducing a large Cascading Grille complimented by a separate headlight system featuring divided daytime running lights (DRLs) and main lamps.
The side rendering showcases the vehicle’s dynamic characteristics. A simple yet sleek roof line and the side character line running from the headlights to the taillights merge to form a harmonious look and feel.
The rear section features both a confident and stable stance with unique taillights, dual mufflers, and a voluminous bumper design.
Hyundai Santa Fe sketches revealed Photos (2 photos)
