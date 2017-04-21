Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance launched in UK

Hyundai is extending its UK presence with the introduction of a new and very special edition of the current Santa Fe. The highly equipped Santa Fe Expedition is or, you guessed it, people who want some off-roading.





Sitting at the top of Hyundai’s range, it celebrates a recent history-making drive by Patrick Bergel, the Great Grandson of legendary polar explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton.





In December 2016, Bergel completed a 30-day expedition in a near-standard 2.2-litre diesel Santa Fe, driving across Antarctica from Union Camp to McMurdo and back again, commemorating the centenary of Shackleton’s heroic Trans-Antarctic expedition of 1914-16.





This was the first time a passenger vehicle had ever traversed the Antarctic continent and the standard 2.2-litre Santa Fe used by Bergel featured only a handful of modifications to counter the tough Antarctic conditions, such as the fitment of large, low-pressure tyres, a 250-litre fuel tank and a pre-heater for the cold.





To commemorate this achievement, Hyundai Motor UK will make just 500 Endurance Edition models available.





Each car is based on the 2.2 diesel 7 seat 4WD Automatic Sante Fe in Premium SE trim with Convenience Pack, which offers Smart Electric Tailgate, Panoramic Sunroof, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Smart Cruise Control and Around View Monitor.





Paint it as you want, but customers can choose from five limited colours: solid Creamy White, pearl White Crystal, metallic Titanium Silver, pearl Phantom Black and metallic Mineral Blue - the same colour as that of Bergel’s expedition car.





The Endurance Editions are also using 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/55 R19 tyres and Side Bar Sport running steps. The final touch is a special Endurance logo, which can be found on the B-pillar and interior floor mats. The eye-catching logo commemorates Shackleton’s Endurance expedition and features the Shackleton Family Motto and a 28-point compass representing the 28 crew that survived.





The Santa Fe Endurance will be priced at £38,995 and can be ordered from 18 May 2017.













