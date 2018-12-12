Hyundai Nexo, one of the safest cars tested by EuroNCAP in 2018
12 December 2018 06:51:24
EuroNCAP wanted to know if recently launched electric vehicles are safe and worthy of its five stars rating. So in the last two years it started to test more and more electric cars. The most recent example is the Jaguar I-Pace. But not the British SUV was one of the safest cars during 2018 testing.
Euro NCAP, which tested 23 new passenger cars in 2018, has announced this year’s best rated cars. The Hyundai NEXO has been awarded ‘Best in Class’ of 2018 in the ‘Large Off-Road’ category, ahead of new SUVs from other well-known brands.
The NEXO has recently received the maximum five-star overall safety rating from Euro NCAP. Hyundai’s second generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicles demonstrated its high active and passive safety in all four Euro NCAP rating categories and is the first fuel cell electric vehicle to be awarded the maximum five-star overall rating by Euro NCAP.
All-New NEXO features the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance technologies. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection was one of the Hyundai SmartSense features rigorously tested and particularly convincing in the Euro NCAP. This system is one of the many advanced active safety features, alerting drivers to emergency situations and braking automatically if required. Using front radar and camera sensors, FCA operates in three stages. Warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger level, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable.
The Lane Keeping Assist system also received a top-rating in the Euro NCAP testing. It is enhanced by the standard-fit Lane Following Assist, which keeps the car in the middle of the lane and alerts the driver in case of any unsafe movements at a speed from 0 to 150 km/h.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
