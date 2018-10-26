Hyundai Nexo becomes first fuel-cell car with five-star rating in EuroNCAP
26 October 2018 11:08:08
Hyundai is one of the first manufacturers to offer a hydrogen-fuelled car in Europe. Now, it is also the first manufacturer who has a hydrogen car tested by EuroNCAP. It was awarded five stars.
Hyundai’s second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle demonstrated its high active and passive safety in all four Euro NCAP rating categories. The top-level performance, achieved through extensive safety equipment and high chassis rigidity, demonstrates how NEXO protects its passengers and other road users. It is the first fuel cell electric vehicle to be awarded the maximum five-star overall rating by Euro NCAP.
To comply with the highest European safety standards, the All-New NEXO features the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance technologies.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection was rigorously tested in the Euro NCAP. This system is one of the many advanced active safety features, alerting drivers to emergency situations and braking automatically if required. Using front radar and camera sensors, FCA operates in three stages. Warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger level, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable.
The Lane Keeping Assist system also received a top-rating in the Euro NCAP testing. It is enhanced by the standard-fit Lane Following Assist, which keeps the car in the middle of the lane and alerts the driver in case of any unsafe movements at a speed from 0 to 150 km/h.
In recent years Hyundai cars have regularly received the top Euro NCAP safety rating. Among others, Hyundai’s i30, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and IONIQ all received the maximum five-star rating in the assessment programme.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
