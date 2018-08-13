Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed

Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed

13 August 2018 18:15:26

Hyundai is more and more dedicated ot its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia cars drive better, unveiled the ‘N’ brand philosophy and vision at the Nürburgring in Germany, highlighting the company’s goal to create high performance vehicles.

Hyundai N’s name and reputation were established in global motorsports. Since its inception in 2015, N has performed at the highest level, racing with success in the FIA World Rally Championship, the Nürburgring’s VLN series, the TCR International Series, Pirelli World Challenge, and the Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. 

N models including the i30 N and Veloster N offer exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts. The introduction of the latest N car, the i30 Fastback N, completes the first phase of the N performance vehicle rollout. 
Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed
Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed Photos

The new N Line, characterised by N-specific design and performance-enhancing elements, further widens the range of choices available to customers. These vehicles will be instantly distinguishable by their differentiated design elements. Finally, N Options will offer N-produced customisation parts for drivers who desire improved performance and uniqueness.

The name ‘N’ represents two important elements. First, the Namyang district in South Korea where Hyundai Motor Group’s global R&D center is located and the N brand was first born. Second, the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, which is home to Hyundai’s Technical Center and used to hone the N vehicles. Finally, the 'N' logo itself is also a graphical representation of a classic racetrack chicane; a tight serpentine turn in the road.




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Hyundai, Various News

Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed Photos (1 photos)
  • Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Honda HR-V facelift unveiled

    2019 Honda HR-V facelift unveiled

  2. Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premiere Plus editions launched in US

    Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Premiere Plus editions launched in US

  3. Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed

    Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed

  4.  
  5. 2019 Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan updates announced

    2019 Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan updates announced

  6. Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests

    Check out the upcoming BMW X7 during some endurance tests

  7. Sebastien Ogier will compete in DTM as a Mercedes-AMG guest star

    Sebastien Ogier will compete in DTM as a Mercedes-AMG guest star

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Hyundai Accent SR Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  2. 2001 Hyundai Clix Concept

    Engine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A

  3. 2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis Coupe

    Engine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs

  4. 2003 Hyundai CSS Concept

    Engine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs

  5. 1998 Hyundai Euro 1 Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New YorkMini Electric Concept unveiled in New York
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...

Custom Cars

Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kitFord Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...

Future Cars

Audi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is uniqueAudi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is unique
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...

Market News

Citroen C3 Aircross reaches 100.000 salesCitroen C3 Aircross reaches 100.000 sales
The small SUV segment is still very popular and even those car manufacturers who arrived late enjoy succes. Just 10 months after its launch, the new Citroën ...

Gadgets

Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its carsSeat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...

Various News

Aston Martin is looking for a Nurburgring all-time record with the Valkyrie AMR ProAston Martin is looking for a Nurburgring all-time record with the Valkyrie AMR Pro
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...

Motorsports

Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at SpaAston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...

Videos

Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answerHave you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
Copyright CarSession.com