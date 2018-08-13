Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed
13 August 2018 18:15:26
Hyundai is more and more dedicated ot its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia cars drive better, unveiled the ‘N’ brand philosophy and vision at the Nürburgring in Germany, highlighting the company’s goal to create high performance vehicles.
Hyundai N’s name and reputation were established in global motorsports. Since its inception in 2015, N has performed at the highest level, racing with success in the FIA World Rally Championship, the Nürburgring’s VLN series, the TCR International Series, Pirelli World Challenge, and the Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race.
N models including the i30 N and Veloster N offer exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts. The introduction of the latest N car, the i30 Fastback N, completes the first phase of the N performance vehicle rollout.
The new N Line, characterised by N-specific design and performance-enhancing elements, further widens the range of choices available to customers. These vehicles will be instantly distinguishable by their differentiated design elements. Finally, N Options will offer N-produced customisation parts for drivers who desire improved performance and uniqueness.
The name ‘N’ represents two important elements. First, the Namyang district in South Korea where Hyundai Motor Group’s global R&D center is located and the N brand was first born. Second, the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, which is home to Hyundai’s Technical Center and used to hone the N vehicles. Finally, the 'N' logo itself is also a graphical representation of a classic racetrack chicane; a tight serpentine turn in the road.
