Hyundai launches the Go! SE range

Hyundai is one of the most active brands when it comes to football. We must not forget that the brand sponsored the European Championship two years ago. In 2018, Hyundai will continue be involved in one of the most important football events in the world: Fifa World Cup in Russia.





To celebrate this event, Hyundai is launching the Go! SE range. The Go! SE will run across four model ranges, i10, i20, i30 Hatchback and Tourer and Tucson.





The Go! SE range features a high level of standard equipment, including satellite navigation and alloy wheels, as well as an exclusive Go! SE cloth upholstery design and Go! body emblems. The Go! SE models are available in a number of colours, including an all new colour, Champion Blue (metallic).





The i10 Go! SE 1.0 66PS 5 speed manual is based on the i10 SE. Priced from £11,285, only a £495 premium over the base SE, the i10 Go! SE offers additional exterior equipment including 14 inch alloy wheels, gloss black door mirrors, privacy glass and black side body moulding. Interior equipment includes a 7 inch touchscreen navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather steering wheel and gear knob, black headlining and Go! SE cloth upholstery. The i10 Go SE! is available in 4 body colours, Champion Blue (metallic), Stardust Grey (metallic), Phantom Black (pearl) and Polar White (solid).





Available from £14,355, the i20 Go! SE 1.2 84PS 5 speed manual is again only a £495 premium over the i20 SE 5 door but brings equipment enhancements including a new design 15 inch alloy wheel, gloss black door mirrors, privacy glass, black side body mouldings, projection headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and 1.0 T-GDi style radiator grille. Interior additions for the i20 Go! SE includes 7 inch touchscreen navigation, black headlining, Go! SE cloth upholstery and centre console armrest. Additional equipment includes automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers and an auto dimming rear view mirror. The i20 Go SE! is available in 4 body colours, Champion Blue (metallic), Stardust Grey (metallic), Phantom Black (pearl) and Polar White (solid).





The Tucson Go! SE is based on Tucson SE Nav specification, with additional external equipment including a new design 19” alloy wheel, gloss black door mirrors and privacy glass. Interior equipment additions include black headlining, Go! SE cloth upholstery and dark silver interior facia accents. Tucson Go! SE also features automatic rain sensing windscreen wipers and an auto dimming rear view mirror.





The Tucson Go SE! is available in 4 body colours, Champion Blue (metallic), Micron Grey (metallic), Phantom Black (pearl) and Polar White (solid), as well as 4 different power train options, 1.6 T-GDi 177PS 6 speed manual 2WD, 1.6 T-GDi 177PS 7 speed DCT 2WD, 1.7 CRDi 116PS 6 speed manual 2WD or 1.7 CRDi 141PS 7 speed DCT 2WD.













Tags: hyundai, hyundai tucson, hyundai tucson go!se, hyundai go! se, hyundai russia world cup, hyundai sponsorship, hyundai i20 go! se

