Hyundai launches electric double-decker bus

We all know that Hyundai is building cars. Until now. Because Hyundai decided to introduce something strange for the brand: a bus. Hyundai Motor unveiled an electric double-decker bus which is a first of its kind for Hyundai, and is part of the company’s effort to help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.





The all-new electric double-decker bus is shown at the ‘Land, Infrastructure and Transport Technology Fair’ held in Korea, co-hosted by Hyundai and the national Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. To develop the company’s first electric double-decker bus, Hyundai worked for 18 months.





The bus allows up to 70 passengers – 11 seats on the first floor and 59 seats on the second floor – 1.5 times as many passengers as compared to that of a regular bus. Through the implementation of two fixed-in-space wheelchairs, an automatic sliding ramp and low floor design, the double-decker bus secures added accessibility for disabled and mobility impaired passengers.





As part of the company’s effort to increase efficiency and to reduce vehicle emissions, Hyundai equipped the all-new bus with a 384 kWh water-cooled high-efficiency polymer battery, with a maximum 300 km driving range on a single charge. A full charge can be completed in 72 minutes.





The large electric double-decker bus is 12,990 mm long and 3,995 mm high. It runs on an independent suspension system in the first driving axle for a more comfortable ride, and a 240kW wheel motor axle combined with a motor in the second axle that minimizes loss of electricity. A rear-wheel steering system works in coherence with the steering system of the first axle, optimizing steering performance.













