Hyundai launched the new generation Santa FE SUV
24 February 2018 10:13:52
Since the launch of the first Santa Fe in 2001 Hyundai has sold more than 1.5 million SUVs in Europe, becoming an established brand in the SUV segment. Not it's time to see the fourth-generation Santa Fe.
The design of the new Santa Fe connects with the new SUV-family look. It has a modern and elegant appearance complemented by Composite Light and the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The new model also comes with an advanced four-wheel drive system called HTRAC. The technology controls the torque distribution and braking power of the front and rear wheels variably.
The new generation Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with two diesel units and one petrol engine. The standard R 2.0 diesel engine has two power outputs: 150 PS and 182 PS and can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or the newly developed 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.2 diesel unit delivers 197 horsepower and can be connected only with the 8 speed automatic unit. On the petrol side we have a 2.4 liter unit rated at 185 horsepower.
On the safety side, the new generation Hyundai Santa Fe has a package called SmartSense. The innovative Rear Occupant Alert monitors the rear seats to detect passengers and alerts the driver when leaving the car. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is a Hyundai first too.
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
