Hyundai launched the new generation Santa FE SUV

Since the launch of the first Santa Fe in 2001 Hyundai has sold more than 1.5 million SUVs in Europe, becoming an established brand in the SUV segment. Not it's time to see the fourth-generation Santa Fe.





The design of the new Santa Fe connects with the new SUV-family look. It has a modern and elegant appearance complemented by Composite Light and the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s SUV-family identity. The new model also comes with an advanced four-wheel drive system called HTRAC. The technology controls the torque distribution and braking power of the front and rear wheels variably.





The new generation Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with two diesel units and one petrol engine. The standard R 2.0 diesel engine has two power outputs: 150 PS and 182 PS and can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or the newly developed 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.2 diesel unit delivers 197 horsepower and can be connected only with the 8 speed automatic unit. On the petrol side we have a 2.4 liter unit rated at 185 horsepower.





On the safety side, the new generation Hyundai Santa Fe has a package called SmartSense. The innovative Rear Occupant Alert monitors the rear seats to detect passengers and alerts the driver when leaving the car. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is a Hyundai first too.

