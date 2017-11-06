Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours

The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic landscapes across the UK and Ireland in under 72 hours, in the brand new Hyundai Kona.





The adventurer will drive as far as possible at each location, taking on routes that are normally not accessible to the public, to complete the challenge. When the car can go no further she will be on foot to each location. The 72 hours will be non-stop, with Sophie catching some shut eye on ferries and in the back of the car before she hits the next volcano on the KONA 10 route.





“There is the most incredible yet surprising volcanic history in the UK. The KONA 10 is going to shine a light on our volcanic heritage – from Snowdon to the Isle of Skye. This never before attempted route across the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland will take people on a journey through a rich and incredible tapestry of human history and achievement - from the ancient past, to the modern day.”





Hyundai has captured the KONA 10 route for consumers using public roads and it can be found at www.kona10.co.uk from 27th November 2017.





“This world first challenge is a perfect example of Hyundai’s ethos and the way we constantly look to push boundaries. It’s going to be a tough journey but the team is well prepared and confident they can conquer it in the time set. The new Kona, which is available with four-wheel drive, is well suited to those with an adventurous spirit. It offers all-round capability and is just as at home on urban roads as it is on mountain passes”, said Tony Whitehorn, Hyundai Motor UK’s President and CEO.

Tags: hyundai kona, kona, kona 10 programe

Posted in Hyundai, Various News