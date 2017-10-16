Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
16 October 2017 11:18:04
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 Pounds (21,514 USD) and will be powered by a 1.0 liter T-GDI petrol unit rated at 120 horsepower.
On standard, customers will get 16 inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler with a third brake light, automatic headlights, LED DRLs, manual air-con and cruise control with speed limiter. The standard version will also come with a 5 inch LCD center console display, DAB, Bluetooth, six speakers, USB and AUX. In the center of the instrument cluster you will find a 3.5 inch display.
If you are going for the SE trim version you will have to pay an extra 1,300 Pounds (1,727 USD). For this amount of money you will get a reverse camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17 inch alloy wheels and fog lamps.
The Premium trim will have a starting price of 18,795 Pounds (24,968 USD). This version features 18 inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a Krell premium audio system and a pad for wireless charging.
The top of the line is named Premium GT and has a starting price of 24,440 POunds (32,467 USD). This version has a Safety Pack with Autonomous Emergency Braking and pedestrian recognition.
