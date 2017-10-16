Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds

Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 Pounds (21,514 USD) and will be powered by a 1.0 liter T-GDI petrol unit rated at 120 horsepower.





On standard, customers will get 16 inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler with a third brake light, automatic headlights, LED DRLs, manual air-con and cruise control with speed limiter. The standard version will also come with a 5 inch LCD center console display, DAB, Bluetooth, six speakers, USB and AUX. In the center of the instrument cluster you will find a 3.5 inch display.





If you are going for the SE trim version you will have to pay an extra 1,300 Pounds (1,727 USD). For this amount of money you will get a reverse camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17 inch alloy wheels and fog lamps.





The Premium trim will have a starting price of 18,795 Pounds (24,968 USD). This version features 18 inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a Krell premium audio system and a pad for wireless charging.





The top of the line is named Premium GT and has a starting price of 24,440 POunds (32,467 USD). This version has a Safety Pack with Autonomous Emergency Braking and pedestrian recognition.

