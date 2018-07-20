Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition unveiled
20 July 2018 15:45:12
Hyundai likes to play with its fans, so it often releases special editions dedicated to most trending movies. The most recent addition to the game is dedicated to a character that we all know: Tony Stark, aka the Iron Man.
In Stark-like fashion, Hyundai Motor today unveiled a special edition Iron Man-inspired Kona SUV on the opening day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Taking centre stage at the Marvel booth, the Kona Iron Man Edition features both exterior and interior design elements that closely resemble and give a nod to the dynamic Iron Man suit. The Kona Iron Man Edition will be available to customers via a limited global production run. Production is scheduled to begin in December, with the first units available in the first quarter of 2019.
On the outside, the Kona Iron Man Edition has a unique front-lighting signature, including a custom daytime running light form that closely resembles the facemask and eye shape of the Iron Man suit. This shape is immediately recognizable and is one of the key design inspirations for Kona.
Besides the front fascia design and unique lighting signature, other Stark-like flourishes include an Iron Man mask motif on the roof, a unique V-shaped hood garnish, front bonnet Iron Man mask badging, Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, Iron Man-engraved headlamp internal surfaces, custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps, an Iron Man engraving for the D-pillars, and a dark chrome front grille. The exterior color is an exclusive Iron Man red with matte gray.
Inside, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the instrument panel alongside a unique Iron Man shift lever knob, a special Head’s Up Display and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics, and a custom seat design.
The Kona Iron Man Edition is the latest project to emerge from the ongoing collaboration between Marvel and Hyundai. This summer, the all-new 2019 Veloster Turbo will appear in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
