Hyundai Kona first teaser image revealed

4 April 2017 17:39:27

After watching the succes of models like the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008, Hyundai decided to introduce its own small SUV on the market.

And it didn't took long until Hyundai announced the name of its new sub-compact SUV: Kona. The all-new B-SUV will be the fourth member of the brand’s SUV family in Europe consisting of Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe and Tucson.

The new Hyundai Kona is an important milestone of Hyundai Motor’s journey to become the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021 launching 30 new models and derivatives. It will help Hyundai Motor’s SUV offensive, that totals more than 1.4 million sales since the introduction of the first generation Santa Fe in 2001.
The name Kona continues Hyundai Motor’s SUV naming strategy and is derived from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii. The island’s energetic image and unique lifestyle matches the All-New Hyundai Kona’s dynamic character. 




