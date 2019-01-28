Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai Kona Electric US pricing announced

Hyundai Kona Electric US pricing announced

28 January 2019

Hyundai has a well established range in the US and is now marching towards an electrified future with the introduction of the new Kona electric. The small SUV is already available on the European market.

Kona Electric rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market.

Kona Electric’s exterior styling features voluminous, aggressive body styling complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks. 2019 Kona Electric models are produced in Ulsan, Korea and are available now, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.
Pricing starts at $36,450 for the Hyundai Kona electric in the SEL trim level. But it can reach $44,650 in the Ultimate trim level.



