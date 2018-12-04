Hyundai Kona electric range revised
4 December 2018 18:40:26
|Tweet
After Kia revised the consumption figures for the current and recently launched e-Niro, Hyundai did the same for its Kona electric.
All new cars to be sold in the European Union are subject to the new WLTP tests, which use a standardised test programme set and overseen by designated testing authorities. In testing the Kona Electric to establish its homologated electric vehicle driving range, the independent organisation overseeing the process accidentally provided an incorrect testing methodology and then approved the results it generated. This led to the Kona Electric being tested for a disproportionate length of time on the WLTP ‘urban’ cycle – comprising lower overall vehicle speeds and a reduced energy requirement – resulting in an overestimation of the vehicle’s all-electric range.
The Kona Electric in 39kWh specification is due to be recalculated with an AER combined range of 289 kilometers (180 miles). The AER of Kona Electric 64kWh is due to be recalculated with a range of 449 kilometers (279 miles).
Hyundai is concerned to have learned that the officially recognised driving range of Kona Electric must be corrected. No other Hyundai vehicles are affected by this issue.
Hyundai Kona electric range revised Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Toyota Safety Sense reached 10 million units equipped
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...
Motorsports
New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
Videos
Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...