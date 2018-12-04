Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai Kona electric range revised

Hyundai Kona electric range revised

4 December 2018 18:40:26

After Kia revised the consumption figures for the current and recently launched e-Niro, Hyundai did the same for its Kona electric.

All new cars to be sold in the European Union are subject to the new WLTP tests, which use a standardised test programme set and overseen by designated testing authorities. In testing the Kona Electric to establish its homologated electric vehicle driving range, the independent organisation overseeing the process accidentally provided an incorrect testing methodology and then approved the results it generated. This led to the Kona Electric being tested for a disproportionate length of time on the WLTP ‘urban’ cycle – comprising lower overall vehicle speeds and a reduced energy requirement – resulting in an overestimation of the vehicle’s all-electric range.
The Kona Electric in 39kWh specification is due to be recalculated with an AER combined range of 289 kilometers (180 miles). The AER of Kona Electric 64kWh is due to be recalculated with a range of 449 kilometers (279 miles).

Hyundai is concerned to have learned that the officially recognised driving range of Kona Electric must be corrected. No other Hyundai vehicles are affected by this issue.



