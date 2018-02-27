Hyundai Kona electric launched

Hyundai watched other manufacturers efforts to introduce electric vehicles, and it worked secretly for its own. Now, Hyundai is able to launch its first electric SUV. It is also the first small electric SUV in the world.





The All-New Kona Electric enables customers to combine the two fastest growing automotive trends – electrification and SUV style and carries the same expressive design and functionality of the regular Kona. The completely new platform of the Kona enables a space-saving integration of the battery packs without compromising the roominess.





The new Kona Electric features two different powertrain versions, offering customers one of the most powerful electric motors. The long-range battery version provides driving range of up to 292 miles, delivering a maximum output of 204 hp (150 kW). With a battery capacity of 39,2 kWh, the basic version drives up to on a single charge with the motor delivering 135PS (99 kW). With 395 Nm of immediate torque and an acceleration of 7.6 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, the All-New Kona Electric provides a fun-to-drive experience.





The key design of the electric Kona is the closed grille which gives a clean and stylish appearance, while also enhancing aerodynamics. Another characteristic element of the front design is the Composite Light enhancing the visual impact, with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The Kona Electric’s two-tone roof and the choice of seven distinctive exterior colours underline the personal style of its driver.





A special feature of the All-New Kona Electric is the shift-by-wire operation gear control which enables an intuitive operation of the electric powertrain. The adjustable regenerative braking system allows the driver to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking by using the paddle shifts behind the steering wheel. The system recuperates additional energy when possible.





Drivers also benefit from the large seven-inch supervision cluster, which displays key information about the car’s driving performance and, in addition, the combiner head-up display shows relevant driving information directly to the driver’s line of sight.





With a projected image size of eight inches at two metres distance and a luminance of more than 10,000 candela per square metre, the new head-up display guarantees optimal visibility in different light conditions.





The legroom in the first row is 1,054 mm, while passengers in the back seat benefit from 850 mm of legroom. The headroom accounts for 1,006 mm in the front and 948 mm in the rear. Luggage space totalling 332 l, including storage of the charging cable (373 l without).





Hyundai decided to use a lithium-ion polymer battery pack for the All-New Kona Electric instead of conventional nickel-metal hydrid batteries. This provides lower memory sensitivity and excellent charge and discharge efficiency, along with outstanding maximum output.













