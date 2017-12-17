Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests

Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests

17 December 2017 17:00:06

EuroNCAP recenlty released its last testing session of 2017. There were many SUV's, considering the Europeans favor them a lot lately. Among them was also the new Hyundai Kona. 

The small SUV from Hyundai has received the maximum five-star safety rating from the independent vehicle assessment organisation Euro NCAP. This result marks out the new B-SUV as one of the safest vehicles in the segment.

To comply with the highest European safety standards, the All-New KONA features a long list of the latest active safety and driving assistance features: Hyundai SmartSense.
Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests
Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests Photos

The Lane Keep Assist (LKA) contributed to the five-star rating by passing all tests successfully. The system alerts the driver in unsafe movements at over 37mph by sensing the car’s position.

Besides the technologies tested by Euro NCAP, the All-New KONA offers High-Beam Assist (HBA) with Static Low Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCCA).



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Hyundai, Various News

Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests Photos (1 photos)
  • Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

    2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

  2. 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

    2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

  3. New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

    New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

  4.  
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

  6. The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

    The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

  7. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

    2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Hyundai Accent SR Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  2. 2001 Hyundai Clix Concept

    Engine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A

  3. 2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis Coupe

    Engine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs

  4. 2003 Hyundai CSS Concept

    Engine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs

  5. 1998 Hyundai Euro 1 Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in NovemberVolkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com