Hyundai Kona awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP tests

EuroNCAP recenlty released its last testing session of 2017. There were many SUV's, considering the Europeans favor them a lot lately. Among them was also the new Hyundai Kona.





The small SUV from Hyundai has received the maximum five-star safety rating from the independent vehicle assessment organisation Euro NCAP. This result marks out the new B-SUV as one of the safest vehicles in the segment.





To comply with the highest European safety standards, the All-New KONA features a long list of the latest active safety and driving assistance features: Hyundai SmartSense.





The Lane Keep Assist (LKA) contributed to the five-star rating by passing all tests successfully. The system alerts the driver in unsafe movements at over 37mph by sensing the car’s position.





Besides the technologies tested by Euro NCAP, the All-New KONA offers High-Beam Assist (HBA) with Static Low Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCCA).













