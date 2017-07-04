Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

Hyundai consolidates its UK presence by launching the third version of its Ioniq car, a vehicle that can be ordered as a hybrid, as a plug-in hybrid or as an electric. Now, the most recent pricing scheme announced refers to the Plug-In Hybrid one.





It goes on sale in the UK this month priced from £24,995, including the £2500 Plug In Car Grant.





Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 39 miles of pure electric driving with a total range of 680 miles. It combines a 105 PS 1.6-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and a 61 PS high-efficiency electric motor, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The combined system output is 141 PS.





The new model is available in Premium and Premium SE specification. The former offers a high level of standard equipment, including: 16” alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Smart Cruise Control and an 8-inch integrated satellite navigation unit. The navigation system features ECO-DAS technology. ECO-DAS has predictive energy management that optimises the battery charge and discharge, as well as a coasting guide for the driver, instructing them when to lift off the throttle to use less fuel.





Further highlights of Premium specification include: heated front seats and steering wheel, LED headlights and rear combination lamps, wireless smartphone charging, and a Rear Parking Assist System with Rear View Camera. Standard safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) and individual Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).





Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid Premium SE trim starts from £26,795 including PICG. The step up adds leather seat facings, front seat ventilation, rear seat heating and an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. Premium SE also includes alloy pedals, rain-sensing wipers, Blind Spot Detection and Front Park Assist.





The Plug-in Hybrid will be available from a dedicated Hyundai network of 70 dealers from 13 July. All Ioniq models come with Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package, with the additional high voltage battery cover of 8 years/125,000 miles.









