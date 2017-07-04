Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced
4 July 2017 18:28:10
|Tweet
Hyundai consolidates its UK presence by launching the third version of its Ioniq car, a vehicle that can be ordered as a hybrid, as a plug-in hybrid or as an electric. Now, the most recent pricing scheme announced refers to the Plug-In Hybrid one.
It goes on sale in the UK this month priced from £24,995, including the £2500 Plug In Car Grant.
Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 39 miles of pure electric driving with a total range of 680 miles. It combines a 105 PS 1.6-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and a 61 PS high-efficiency electric motor, driven through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The combined system output is 141 PS.
The new model is available in Premium and Premium SE specification. The former offers a high level of standard equipment, including: 16” alloy wheels, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Smart Cruise Control and an 8-inch integrated satellite navigation unit. The navigation system features ECO-DAS technology. ECO-DAS has predictive energy management that optimises the battery charge and discharge, as well as a coasting guide for the driver, instructing them when to lift off the throttle to use less fuel.
Further highlights of Premium specification include: heated front seats and steering wheel, LED headlights and rear combination lamps, wireless smartphone charging, and a Rear Parking Assist System with Rear View Camera. Standard safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) and individual Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid Premium SE trim starts from £26,795 including PICG. The step up adds leather seat facings, front seat ventilation, rear seat heating and an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. Premium SE also includes alloy pedals, rain-sensing wipers, Blind Spot Detection and Front Park Assist.
The Plug-in Hybrid will be available from a dedicated Hyundai network of 70 dealers from 13 July. All Ioniq models come with Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package, with the additional high voltage battery cover of 8 years/125,000 miles.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Nissan Bladeglider celebrates 70 years since the first electric vehicle
Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since launch
MG fans are gathering in the UK
-
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is here and has 700 horsepower and supercar performances
BMW i8 Roadster - First teaser video
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...