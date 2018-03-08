Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
8 March 2018 13:29:25
|Tweet
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology.
Called the Intelligent Personal Cockpit, the cockpit shows the Company’s progress in connected car technology development and employs technologies ranging from voice recognition Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) technology and even driver stress detection.
New voice-recognition technology from SoundHound allows drivers to voice-control frequently used in-vehicle functions such as air-conditioning, sunroofs and door locks. In the future, there will be an entire suite of new voice-control capabilities inside the Intelligent Personal Cockpit including Car-to-Home IoT capability. Car-to-Home IoT extends the reach of the driver’s voice beyond mobile applications and into the home environment. With voice commands, a driver cannot only play music in the car, but also turn on the lights at home and stream that same song right to their home audio system for a seamless transition from driveway to living room.
The Intelligent Personal Cockpit can act as a proactive assistant system, predicting the driver’s needs and providing useful information. For example, the system may give an early reminder of an upcoming meeting and suggest departure times that take current traffic conditions into account.
Another important technology embedded in the Intelligent Personal Cockpit is Wellness Care. The function utilises two sensors placed on the steering wheel and the seat. The sensors monitor heart rate for sudden changes and may detect driver stress level. If the sensors detect stress, the system is equipped to take action and provide access to online visual consultation with a doctor or simply turn on a soothing playlist while dimming the cabin lighting for a more comfortable driving experience.
Developed by Hyundai’s In-house start up called Tune!t, there are two additional advanced features as part of the IoT cockpit. "Smart Tuning Package" enables the cockpit to turn into a personalised space. The seat position can be adjusted to the driver’s height, and music is chosen to driver’s preference using wireless IoT technology. Another striking feature is that you can open the door of the vehicle simply by knocking twice.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Fiat 500 Collezione UK pricing announced
Vauxhall Grandland X now available with IntelliGrip system
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
-
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe official details and images
Peugeot 508 First Edition launched in Geneva Motor Show
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Various News
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...