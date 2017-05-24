Hyundai i30 N to enter final testing al Nurburgring 24hours Race

Hyundai is making final preparations for the i30 launch, a compact car with sporty character, expected to be introduced this fall in Paris Motor Soow.





The last important stage of the preparation is entering the ADAC Zurich 24-hour race at Nürburgring with two close-to-series-production Hyundai i30 N models





The Hyundai i30 N will be Hyundai Motor’s first high performance model under the N sub-brand. The ‘N’ stands for Namyang, Hyundai Motor’s global R&D Centre, and for the Nürburgring, home to Hyundai Motor’s European Test Centre. The ‘N’ logo resembles a chicane, representing the ultimate driving experience on winding roads.





At the Nürburgring, the i30 N has undergone much of its testing and chassis development, so Hyundai Motor wants its high-performance model to finally prove its race track capability in the world most challenging race.





The two cars participating in the race will enter the SP3T class (1.6- to 2.0-liter turbo charged engines), and they are equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine in combination with a six-speed manual transmission. The same powertrain combination will be applied in the Hyundai i30 N series model.





For the participation in the 24-hour race the two cars have been modified focusing mainly on the drivers’ safety, featuring a FIA homologated roll cage, a fire extinguisher and a race seat.





For enhanced grip and braking performance the i30N’s are fitted with racing tires and race brakes. Additionally the vehicle’s exterior design based on the New Generation i30 series production model has been fitted with a front splitter and rear spoiler to enhance aerodynamics and increase downforce.





The team of race drivers includes engineers from Hyundai’s Global R&D Centre in Namyang. The pilots of race car #1 will be Vincent Radermecker from Belgium and Stuart Leonard from the UK, both professional drivers, supported by Christian Gebhardt, a automotive journalist and race driver from Germany, plus Jaekyun Kim, engineer at the R&D Centre of Hyundai Motor in South Korea. Racing Team #2 will consist of Pieter Schothorst from the Netherlands as the professional driver, Jens Dralle, also an automotive journalist from Germany and Youngsun Jee and Jonghyuk Kwon, both engineers at Hyundai Motor's South Korean R&D Centre.









