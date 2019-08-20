Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai i30 N Project C will be unveiled in Frankfurt

Hyundai i30 N Project C will be unveiled in Frankfurt

20 August 2019 08:37:19

A few months ago one Hyundai i30 N prototype wasa caught testing around the Nurburging. Now, the secret has been revealed. Its name is Hyundai i30 N Project C and it will be unveiled on September during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. 

According to the Hyundai officials, the production version will be sold only in Europe and it will be produced in a limited-run edition. 

Hyundai said that the i30 N Project C is lighter thanks to the use of some carbon fiber reinfroced plastics and some 19 inch lightweight wheels. 

We are not sure, but the diet should help the 280 horsepower engine to deliver greater performance. Until the official revealing, Hyundai has decided to deliver some pictures with a camouflaged prototype.

