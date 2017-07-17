Hyundai i30 N official information and photos

After a long series of teasers, hyundai finally unveiled the all new i30 N, the first product of its N performance division. The car was unveiled during a special event and the N letter comes from Namyang, Hyundai Motor’s global R&D Centre in Korea, where the idea was born, and for the Nürburgring, home to Hyundai Motor’s European Test Centre, where the N line-up was further developed and tested.





The i30 N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine available with the two power outputs: the Standard Package engine delivers 250 PS, whereas the Performance Package engine's maximum power is boosted to 275 PS. Both outputs deliver a maximum torque of 353 Nm and reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h. The 250 PS version accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, the 275 PS version in 6.1 seconds. Both feature front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission.





The i30 N’s grip is guaranteed by the 18-inch Michelin or 19-inch Pirelli high-performance Hyundai N tyres. The rack-mounted motor-driven power steering is direct and offers high precision. The lowered body is rigid and in combination with the Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS) reduces roll and enhances cornering speed, enabling the driver to adjust the dampers from comfort-oriented daily commuting to high-performance track-driving.





There are five drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom settings, which can be selected by using two dedicated buttons on the steering wheel. The different modes change the character of the car, adjusting the high-performance parameters of the engine, the dampers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD), sound, steering and rev-matching. Additionally, the driver can select the rev-matching button on the steering wheel to increase the revs on the engine when shifting from a higher to a lower gear, while the car’s Launch Control helps to launch the car as fast as possible.





The i30 N driving modes can be displayed on the 5.0-inch or the optional 8.0-inch touch screen with navigation, featuring information on PS, torque, turbo boost as well as a a lap and acceleration timer.





The specific N mode screen menu also offers customisable settings for the engine, suspension, steering, differential (in the Performance Package), transmission rev-matching, exhaust sound and stability control.





Compared to the five-door version, the i30 N is 4 mm lower with 18-inch wheels and 8 mm lower with 19-inch wheels. The N signature can also be found on the red brake callipers as well as on the Cascading Grille at the front. At the front, the i30 N has black bezel of the headlamps. At the rear, the triangular third brake light in the new glossy black spoiler and the double muffler exhaust complete the look.





Customers can choose from six different exterior colours. Besides Performance Blue, the range includes Clean Slate, Polar White, Micron Grey and Phantom Black or Engine Red.













