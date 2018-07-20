Hyundai i30 N Line launched

After launching the N performance brand, Hyundai is making efforts to benefit from this new created image. So it is now extending its portfolio of models, by introducing the N Line trim in Europe. The i30 N Line is the first Hyundai model with the new trim, featuring exterior and interior design elements known from the i30 N, to enhance the visual appeal of i30.





The mechanical set-up – including suspension, brakes and engine response – have also been tuned to add extra spice to the regular i30 five-door.





The design upgrades for i30 N Line match many elements introduced on the i30 N. Among these upgrades are the front and rear bumpers, exclusively accented for N Line with a silver paint line. The 18-inch alloy wheels are made available on the i30 5-door for the first time, creating a more dynamic aesthetic. The new twin muffler at the rear is another design cue that marks out the i30 N Line from its siblings. On the front wings, a newly-created badge signals the N Line model.





In terms of interior, customers can choose N-branded suede sport seats for better lateral support. The perforated leather sport steering wheel and the N gear shift knob give the driver a more engaging driving experience. The spacious and practical interior of the regular i30 five-door still offers a comfortable space for all occupants in i30 N Line.





The suspension and engine response have been refined for the i30 N Line. PS4 Michelin Performance tires are fitted, to fit with the tuned driving performance. New enlarged front brakes further enhance the i30 N Line’s sporty character.





Customers of the i30 N Line can choose between the 1.4-litre T-GDI gasoline engine with 140 PS and the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with 136 PS.













