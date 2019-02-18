Hyundai i30 N Line can be ordered with a 1.0 liter petrol engine

Hyundai has announced today that the i30 N Line can now be ordered with a new engine. We are talking about the 1.0 liter T-GDi unit which can deliver 120 horsepower.





The 3-cylinder pot in the N Line version can be yours for around 19.995 GBP. As you may have read, the i30 N Line is available with the 1.4 liter turbo petrol unit that deliver 140 horsepower.





The new version equipped with the 1.0 liter engine comes with sharper response, and it can be oredered with a six speed manual or with a seven speed dual clutch transmission.





The N Line comes standard with some exterior tweaks and also with a stiffer suspension.

Tags: hyundai, hyundai i30 n line, i30 n line

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles