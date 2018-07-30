Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai i30 Fastback N will debut later this year

Hyundai i30 Fastback N will debut later this year

30 July 2018 16:31:04

Hyundai has published the first pictures with the upcoming i30 Fastback N. This is the third model that will be made under the N performance division algonside the Veloster N and i30 N (the hachback).

With these new pictures, Hyundai has announced us that the model will be officially unveiled later this year. Both pictures shows us a camuflaged car around the famous Nordschleife in Nurburgring. 

As you would expect, the new Hyundai i30 Fastback N will get the 2.0 liter petrol unit from the i30 N. In the hatchback, the motor delivers 250 horsepower and 353 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the Performance package, the unit is able to offer 275 horsepower. On the outside we will see some sporty tweaks, bigger air inlets and, of course, two exhaust pipes. 
 
 

