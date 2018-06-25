Hyundai i20 5 door version available in UK

Hyundai is expanding its UK range with the introduction of a more practical version for the i20. New i20 introduces a number of new connectivity and safety features to the range as well as exterior updates which include the introduction of the Hyundai family’s Cascading Grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new front fog lamps and a new design tailgate with new tail lamps.





All New i20’s will now benefit as standard from a 7 inch display audio with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and automatic headlamps.





In addition, the i20 5 door now features standard safety equipment such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist featuring on all models from the SE trim upwards.





Efficiency is improved with the introduction of a 7 speed dual clutch transmission on the 1.0 T-GDi 100PS engine, which replaces the automatic transmission of the previous model. Intelligent Stop and Go features across the range, with Michelin low rolling resistance tyres available on all models fitted with 15 inch and 16 inch wheels.





Prices for the i20 S 5 door 1.2 75 PS 5 speed manual will start from £13,995. The new specification includes 7 inch display audio including DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, manual air conditioning, USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls, rear door speakers and automatic headlights.





Remote central locking, electric front windows and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors are amongst the key specification carried over from the previous model.





New i20 is available in a choice of 8 colours. Tomato Red - a new colour to the range - joins Polar White as solid finish, no cost options. Clean Slate and Champion Blue - also new to the range - join existing colours Phantom Black, Sleek Silver, Stardust Grey and Passion Red. These are all metallic or pearl paint finishes and cost £550.

















Tags: hyundai, hyundai i20, hyundai i20 5 door, hyundai i20 5 door uk pricing

