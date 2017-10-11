Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
11 October 2017 16:53:15
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen as a sporty vechile. Or maybe not.
At this year SEMA show, Hyundai and Bisimoto Engineering will create HyperEconiq Ioniq concept. The list of modifications is long and includes:
Bisimoto pulse-chamber exhaust system for enhanced volumetric efficiency
Racepak OBD-monitoring electronics with interactive OBD cluster
Bespoke eco low-friction PurOl Elite Synthetic Oil (0W20)
Low-rolling resistance, high-silica tires
ARP wheel studs
Buddy Club aluminum brake calipers
Recaro Pole Position racing seats
Carbon Revolution 19" x 5.0" CR-9 one-piece carbon-fiber wheels
First one-piece OEM application
Bisimoto Dream Aero kit (front splitter, TA wing, side splitters, rear wheel covers)
Progress Performance coilover suspension
Minimized ground clearance
Optimized alignment settings
Enhanced e-generators
NGK spark plugs
Optimized inertial supercharging during valvetrain overlap
Combined fuel economy well over 80 mpg (83 Bisimoto-tests)
Concept initial render by Matko Graphics
