Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas

The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen as a sporty vechile. Or maybe not.





At this year SEMA show, Hyundai and Bisimoto Engineering will create HyperEconiq Ioniq concept. The list of modifications is long and includes:





Bisimoto pulse-chamber exhaust system for enhanced volumetric efficiency

Racepak OBD-monitoring electronics with interactive OBD cluster

Bespoke eco low-friction PurOl Elite Synthetic Oil (0W20)

Low-rolling resistance, high-silica tires

ARP wheel studs

Buddy Club aluminum brake calipers

Recaro Pole Position racing seats

Carbon Revolution 19" x 5.0" CR-9 one-piece carbon-fiber wheels

First one-piece OEM application

Bisimoto Dream Aero kit (front splitter, TA wing, side splitters, rear wheel covers)

Progress Performance coilover suspension

Minimized ground clearance

Optimized alignment settings

Enhanced e-generators

NGK spark plugs

Optimized inertial supercharging during valvetrain overlap

Combined fuel economy well over 80 mpg (83 Bisimoto-tests)

Concept initial render by Matko Graphics













Tags: hyundai hypereconiq ioniq, hyundai, hyundai ioniq concept, hyundai ioniq sema las vegas, bisimoto engineering

Posted in Hyundai, Concept Cars