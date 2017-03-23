Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept unveiled in Geneva
23 March 2017 15:10:45
Hyundai managed to surprise its fans and the entire audience during this year Geneva Motor Show with the introduction of the new FE Fuel Cell Concept that looks ahead to the next generation of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to fuel cell vehicle development at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.
The FE Fuel Cell Concept is part of the company’s eco-vehicle program that will see 14 or more new environmentally-focused models introduced by 2020. The program continues the example of innovation set by IONIQ, the first car to offer a choice of three electrified powertrains in a single body type.
The FE Fuel Cell Concept’s flowing form is inspired by nature and water, the car’s only emission, with the clean and calm design emphasizing its non-polluting nature. Exemplifying this approach, the FE Concept features a dramatic and stylish rear air foil and integrated vents that provide aerodynamic efficiency through intelligent engineering.
The concept’s name ‘FE’ stands for Future Eco, reflecting the innovative new technologies. One of the most notable characteristics of the new concept is its internal air humidifier, which recycles water emitted by the car’s clean hydrogen energy circulation to create a more comfortable cabin environment.
The FE Concept showcases Hyundai Motor’s fourth generation of hydrogen fuel cell technology, an evolution of research, development and real-world evaluation programs around the world.
When compared with the current generation system used in the Tucson ix35 Fuel Cell, the new technology is 20% lighter, and achieves 10% greater efficiency. In addition, the power density of the fuel cell stack is increased by 30%, boosting the car’s range significantly.
