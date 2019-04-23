Hyundai celebrates Earth Day with its fuel-cell vehicles
23 April 2019 03:59:10
Hyundai is one of the car manufacturers who believes in fuel-cell vehicles and it already offers some options in its range.
Celebrating Earth Day 2019, Hyundai’s U.S.-market fuel cell SUVs, the NEXO fuel cell SUV and the Tucson fuel cell SUV, together have accumulated more than 7.5 million miles, all while emitting only clean water vapor. This cumulative distance is the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth’s surface more than 300 times at the equator, measuring approximately 24,901 miles at its widest circumference.
NEXO is the new technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai’s continued momentum with the industry’s most diverse SUV powertrain lineup. The NEXO Blue model has an estimated range of 380 miles and the NEXO Limited Trim has an estimated range of 354 miles.
NEXO Blue models have estimated MPGe of 65 city, 58 highway and 61 combined, while NEXO Limited models have an estimated MPGe of 59 city, 54 highway and 57 combined. NEXO refueling can be achieved in as little as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle very similar to a comparable internal-combustion SUV in terms of both range and refueling speed.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
