Hyundai celebrates Earth Day with its fuel-cell vehicles

23 April 2019 03:59:10

Hyundai is one of the car manufacturers who believes in fuel-cell vehicles and it already offers some options in its range. 

Celebrating Earth Day 2019, Hyundai’s U.S.-market fuel cell SUVs, the NEXO fuel cell SUV and the Tucson fuel cell SUV, together have accumulated more than 7.5 million miles, all while emitting only clean water vapor. This cumulative distance is the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth’s surface more than 300 times at the equator, measuring approximately 24,901 miles at its widest circumference.

NEXO is the new technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai’s continued momentum with the industry’s most diverse SUV powertrain lineup. The NEXO Blue model has an estimated range of 380 miles and the NEXO Limited Trim has an estimated range of 354 miles.
NEXO Blue models have estimated MPGe of 65 city, 58 highway and 61 combined, while NEXO Limited models have an estimated MPGe of 59 city, 54 highway and 57 combined. NEXO refueling can be achieved in as little as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle very similar to a comparable internal-combustion SUV in terms of both range and refueling speed. 



