Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA

Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition Elantra Sport concept for the 2017 SEMA show.





This concept builds upon the design of the Elantra Sport and adds methanol injection, intake, exhaust and intercooler technologies, tuned suspension and full aero kit.





“The BTR Edition Elantra Sport takes the Elantra beyond its capable OEM-development roots without sacrificing daily drivability,” said Sam Lee, product manager, Blood Type Racing. “Building upon the well-developed Elantra Sport platform, powertrain and design fundamentals, we’ve given enthusiasts a new vision of where this affordable sport compact wants to go.”





The list of modifications include a angine management custom ECU Tuning by BTR, Devil’s Own water/methanol injection system, re-stitched OEM-style sport interior, diamond-stitched floor mats, Toyo T1 Sport tires, HSD coilover suspension, Pierce Motorsports sway bars, strut tower brace and chassis brace.









