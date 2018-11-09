Hyundai announced Palisade, its biggest SUV

Hyundai currently sells the Santa FE as its biggest model. Not for long, as the South-Korean manufacturer announced it will introduce an even bigger SUV in 2020.





Hyundai announced the name of its new 2020 flagship SUV: Hyundai Palisade. The new SUV name references a series of coastal cliffs and might naturally be associated by many with the Pacific Palisades, an affluent and beautiful neighborhood in Southern California.





The future Palisade SUV will convey a bold exterior that has strong inherent imagery of safety and security, especially important with parents with growing families and active lifestyles. Palisade styling will offer dignity with style worthy of a flagship SUV. Global media will see the Palisade for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28. The Palisade will begin U.S. market availability in the summer of 2019.





Pacific Palisades is home to a collection of mid-century modern masterpiece homes by architects such as Cliff May, Richard Netra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Eero Saarinen. The region boasts of cool sea breezes, easy access to the beach, and spectacular sunsets. It also offers outdoor access of various kinds via three large parks and hiking and biking paths.









