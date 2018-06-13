Hyundai and Maroon 5 created the anthem for 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia
13 June 2018 12:21:26
|Tweet
For a few years now, Hyundai is the official sponsor of FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup Russia. The preparations are on the edge, so Hyundai has enlisted multi-platinum GRAMMY Award winning band Maroon 5 to record a version of Bob Marley & The Wailers iconic feel-good anthem ‘Three Little Birds’.
Through the song, Hyundai will communicate that its smart technology means consumers can forget their worries and enjoy a positive driving experience both in and out of the car.
The new campaign will launch for the first time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ with a new television advertising campaign. In addition, a music video has been created by Grammy award winning director Joseph Kahn featuring Hyundai’s new fuel cell electric NEXO model.
The television advert, which highlights Hyundai’s smart technology will be broadcast during the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA.
The smart technology that features in the commercial incudes Forward Collision Avoidance Assist which prevents a driver bumping in to a bus outside the football stadium and Safe Exit Assist which automatically locks the doors when trying to opening them in order to secure passenger safety in vehicle.
The music video was shot in a reggae designed world created to showcase the soul of a Maroon 5 performance. The silhouettes of the band are formed from natural materials including wood, stone, feathers and jewels, intercut with male and female reggae dancers bringing energy to the music. The dancer’s bodies are then transformed into hundreds of miniature models of Hyundai’s new fuel cell electric NEXO, driving in time to the beat, before being defined by beams of headlights illuminating their figures against a darkened background.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...