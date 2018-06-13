Hyundai and Maroon 5 created the anthem for 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia

For a few years now, Hyundai is the official sponsor of FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup Russia. The preparations are on the edge, so Hyundai has enlisted multi-platinum GRAMMY Award winning band Maroon 5 to record a version of Bob Marley & The Wailers iconic feel-good anthem ‘Three Little Birds’.





Through the song, Hyundai will communicate that its smart technology means consumers can forget their worries and enjoy a positive driving experience both in and out of the car.





The new campaign will launch for the first time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ with a new television advertising campaign. In addition, a music video has been created by Grammy award winning director Joseph Kahn featuring Hyundai’s new fuel cell electric NEXO model.





The television advert, which highlights Hyundai’s smart technology will be broadcast during the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA.





The smart technology that features in the commercial incudes Forward Collision Avoidance Assist which prevents a driver bumping in to a bus outside the football stadium and Safe Exit Assist which automatically locks the doors when trying to opening them in order to secure passenger safety in vehicle.





The music video was shot in a reggae designed world created to showcase the soul of a Maroon 5 performance. The silhouettes of the band are formed from natural materials including wood, stone, feathers and jewels, intercut with male and female reggae dancers bringing energy to the music. The dancer’s bodies are then transformed into hundreds of miniature models of Hyundai’s new fuel cell electric NEXO, driving in time to the beat, before being defined by beams of headlights illuminating their figures against a darkened background.





Tags: 2018 fifa world cup russia, hyundai, hyundai 2018 fifa world cup russia, maroon 5 2018 fifa world cup russia, hyundai maroon 5

