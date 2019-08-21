Hyundai 45 Concept to be unveiled in Frankfurt

Hyundai will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to introduce us to its new design philosophy and ideas for the future.





Inspired by looking back at the brand’s first model in the 1970s, the 45 fully-electric concept car will act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai’s future EV design.





The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.





The Hyundai 45 concept car will be unveiled to the world on Sept. 10 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Hyundai will showcase various future innovations in vehicle technology and integration of lifestyle applications to illustrate STYLE SET FREE.













Tags: hyundai, hyundai 45, hyundai 45 concept, hyundai electric car, hyundai frankfurt iaa

Posted in Hyundai, Future Cars