How practical is the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross

11 August 2018 10:03:57

Volkswagen has published a first teaser video with the upcoming T-Cross small SUV. In the video you'll have the chance to see two ice hockey players form Grizzlys Wolfsburg team using the space offered by the trunk of the new T-Cross model. 

Depending on the situation, the rear seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise as standard. For more legroom or - as in the case of “Grizzlys Wolfsburg” - for more space in the luggage compartment (385 to 455 litres). The maximum cargo volume represents the leading value in the segment. The back of the rear seat can also be divided (60:40) or completely folded down. This creates a flat loading area and thus even more space (1,281 litres) for the ice hockey equipment or bikes and boards. The fold-down front passenger seat backrest offers additional flexibility.

The high seating position in the T-Cross is typical for an SUV: 597 mm at the front and 652 mm at the three seats at the rear; the elevated view from the T-Cross is realised via higher ground clearance and the seat system. The new Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the MQB A0 platform, the same that is unsed in the Volkswagen Polo model. The engine range will be borrowed from the supermini hatchback. 
 
 

