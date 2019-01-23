Honda to unveil an electric vehicle at Geneva Motor Show

More and more car manufacturers are working hard to electrify their ranges. Honda is among them. Next step in Honda’s commitment for two thirds of European sales to feature electrified technology by 2025 is going to happen this spring.





Honda has confirmed the global premiere of a prototype version of its new electric vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.





Honda’s new electric vehicle is developed with a focus on functionality and purpose and the prototype sketch demonstrates this through its clean, simple and unique design. The image highlights a clear link to Honda’s Urban EV Concept initially shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.





The debut is a further demonstration of Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’, a commitment that two thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025. A mass production version of the car will be on sale later in the year.













