Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
1 October 2017 18:14:52
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new electric sports car – the Sports EV Concept – at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show on 25 October, as part of a broad range of advanced two- and four-wheeled production and concept vehicles.
Catching the eye with a striking silhouette, friendly face and supple body surfaces, all designed to ensure the car blends into any lifestyle, the Sports EV Concept will have its world premiere in Tokyo.
The development team designed the sporty electric car to deliver a feeling of joy and emotional unity to the drive, achieved by efficiently combining the EV powerunit and AI technology in a compact bodyshape.
Other highlights being showcased by Honda are the Urban EV Concept and a range of Super Cub motorcycle models celebrating its 60 years anniversary and 100 million units production after the original introduction. Show visitors will also be able to see the Honda NeuV personal mobility concept and the all-new CR-V, both of which will make their Japanese debuts.
