Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide

After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed to do that. Now its the second chapter.





Honda, in conjunction with JAS Motorsport, Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Mugen will offer the NSX GT3 for sale around the world for the 2018 season. Already a multiple-race winner in its inaugural season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition in North America, the Honda NSX GT3 is eligible to race in more than two dozen FIA-sanctioned race events around the world, including: The Blancpain GT Series, Nurburgring 24 Hour race in Europe, The Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA SportsCar series in North America, The Blancpain GT Asia Series and GT Asia championship, Super GT’s GT300 class in Japan, The Australian GT Championship and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.





The NSX GT3 has been designed by Honda R&D in Japan in collaboration with JAS Motorsport in Milan, Italy. The car’s development has been undertaken as a collaborative project over the past three years that has also included HPD since the end of 2015 with over 85,000km of race and test mileage completed. An initial batch of 12 cars will be produced in time for the start of the 2018 race season.





The production-based 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 racing engines are built alongside their production vehicle counterparts at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. The racing engine uses the same design specifications as the production NSX, including the block, heads, valve train, crankshaft, pistons and dry-sump lubrication system.





A six-speed, sequential-shift racing gearbox delivers power to the NSX GT3’s rear wheels, while the chassis and aerodynamic package finishes off the NSX’s performance credentials.





The exposed carbon fibre, race-ready NSX GT3 is offered for sale at a starting price of €465,000 as delivered by JAS Motorsport. Additional options and complete customer support, including parts and sales, training and engineering services are available.









