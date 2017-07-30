Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
30 July 2017 18:02:15
|Tweet
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed to do that. Now its the second chapter.
Honda, in conjunction with JAS Motorsport, Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Mugen will offer the NSX GT3 for sale around the world for the 2018 season. Already a multiple-race winner in its inaugural season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition in North America, the Honda NSX GT3 is eligible to race in more than two dozen FIA-sanctioned race events around the world, including: The Blancpain GT Series, Nurburgring 24 Hour race in Europe, The Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA SportsCar series in North America, The Blancpain GT Asia Series and GT Asia championship, Super GT’s GT300 class in Japan, The Australian GT Championship and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.
The NSX GT3 has been designed by Honda R&D in Japan in collaboration with JAS Motorsport in Milan, Italy. The car’s development has been undertaken as a collaborative project over the past three years that has also included HPD since the end of 2015 with over 85,000km of race and test mileage completed. An initial batch of 12 cars will be produced in time for the start of the 2018 race season.
The production-based 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 racing engines are built alongside their production vehicle counterparts at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. The racing engine uses the same design specifications as the production NSX, including the block, heads, valve train, crankshaft, pistons and dry-sump lubrication system.
A six-speed, sequential-shift racing gearbox delivers power to the NSX GT3’s rear wheels, while the chassis and aerodynamic package finishes off the NSX’s performance credentials.
The exposed carbon fibre, race-ready NSX GT3 is offered for sale at a starting price of €465,000 as delivered by JAS Motorsport. Additional options and complete customer support, including parts and sales, training and engineering services are available.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Rolls Royce Phantom VIII officially unveiled
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
The 10 cars football players buy in UK
-
Ferrari offers 15 years of warranty for its cars
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
Borgward teases a new concept
Related Specs
1994 Honda NSX GT2Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
2005 Honda NSX-R GTEngine: C32B Inline-6, Power: 206 kw / 276.2 bhp @ 7300 rpm, Torque: 304 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm
2002 Honda NSX CoupeEngine: Mid Longitudinal V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 7300 rpmN/A
1995 Honda NSX-REngine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 303.7 nm / 224.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2002 Honda NSX-REngine: C32B Inline-6, Power: 206 kw / 276.2 bhp @ 7300 rpm, Torque: 304 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Lamborghini sales up 4% in first half of 2017
Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian ...
Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...