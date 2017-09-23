Honda Odyssey earns 5 NCAP stars in US

Having a van that can fit all of your family is difficult to find. More difficult is to find a van that is also very safe and that can offer you a high level of protection in case of an impact. According to Honda, the 2018 Odyssey is one safe pick for those looking for such a van.





The car has earned the highest safety ratings of TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Odyssey earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ when equipped with available Honda Sensing® and LED headlights. Honda Sensing is now standard on EX and above trims, accounting for 99 percent of 2018 Odyssey sales.





The Collision Mitigation Braking System in the new Odyssey, which is included in the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, earned a SUPERIOR rating as a result of its performance in IIHS collision avoidance tests. In track tests at 12 mph and 25 mph, an Odyssey equipped with Honda Sensing avoided the collisions.





The Odyssey achieved a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score in the NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) by scoring 5 stars in the frontal crash tests for driver and passenger, 5 stars for side crash tests for both front and rear seats and pole, and 4 stars in the rollover test.





There are more than 500,000 vehicles equipped with Honda Sensing on U.S. roads today. Honda Sensing is available on the Civic, Fit, HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey, and standard on the Clarity series and the soon to be available 2018 Accord.













