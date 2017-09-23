Honda Odyssey earns 5 NCAP stars in US
23 September 2017 17:50:09
|Tweet
Having a van that can fit all of your family is difficult to find. More difficult is to find a van that is also very safe and that can offer you a high level of protection in case of an impact. According to Honda, the 2018 Odyssey is one safe pick for those looking for such a van.
The car has earned the highest safety ratings of TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Odyssey earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ when equipped with available Honda Sensing® and LED headlights. Honda Sensing is now standard on EX and above trims, accounting for 99 percent of 2018 Odyssey sales.
The Collision Mitigation Braking System in the new Odyssey, which is included in the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, earned a SUPERIOR rating as a result of its performance in IIHS collision avoidance tests. In track tests at 12 mph and 25 mph, an Odyssey equipped with Honda Sensing avoided the collisions.
The Odyssey achieved a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score in the NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) by scoring 5 stars in the frontal crash tests for driver and passenger, 5 stars for side crash tests for both front and rear seats and pole, and 4 stars in the rollover test.
There are more than 500,000 vehicles equipped with Honda Sensing on U.S. roads today. Honda Sensing is available on the Civic, Fit, HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, Ridgeline and Odyssey, and standard on the Clarity series and the soon to be available 2018 Accord.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Honda Integra Type REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Vin Diesel is here for the Demon
Dodge has launched a new ad for the mighty Challenger Demon. This time, the ad is named "Winning’s Winning" but we have the same start: Vin Diesel. ...
Dodge has launched a new ad for the mighty Challenger Demon. This time, the ad is named "Winning’s Winning" but we have the same start: Vin Diesel. ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...