Honda Odyssey dresses up as a Minnie Van

Honda is one of the most serious manufacturers in the world, but sometimes it feels the need to play with its younger customers. So, attendees at this year's Disney D23 Expo will get to enjoy Minnie's polka dots in a whole new way when Honda unveils its one-of-a-kind 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan in Anaheim. Inspired by the magic of Disney and the iconic character Minnie Mouse, Honda has created the MINNIE VAN for display at the 2017 D23 Expo.





For this exclusive display, one all-new Honda Odyssey was transformed through a pink-polka dot design inspired by Minnie's iconic style, including her oversized bow and highly recognizable ears perched atop the vehicle.





To introduce the 2018 Honda Odyssey to families across America, Honda's partnership with Disney-ABC also features the "Disney Unlock the Magic Sweepstakes," with one lucky winner receiving a grand prize vacation to Disneyland Resort, plus an all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey.





Honda has a long-standing alliance with the Disneyland Resort which began in 2005, with Honda's sponsorship of Disneyland Park's fireworks, Grad Nite events and an exhibit in Tomorrowland that featured ASIMO, the world's most advanced humanoid robot.





The Odyssey was developed by Honda R&D Americas in Ohio and California, and is produced exclusively at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama, auto and engine plant, alongside the Pilot and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally sourced parts.













