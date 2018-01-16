Honda Insight Prototype official pictures and details
16 January 2018 18:59:15
For all those who were sick and tired of seeing the ugly Prius on the streets, Honda has something in plan. The Japanese brand already scheduled the relaunch of the Insight hybrid.
The all-new Honda Insight Prototype will make its world debut on January 15 at the North American International Auto Show, giving consumers a glimpse of the latest model in Honda's lineup of electrified vehicles.
The 2019 Honda Insight will offer class-leading passenger space and a host of premium features including available perforated leather seating, an 8-inch Display Audio capacitive touchscreen and a 7-inch digital LCD driver's meter. More intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts, along with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system updates.
The anticipated EPA fuel economy combined rating is in excess of 50 mpg, competitive with other compact hybrid offerings. Powering the model will be a version of the third generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid system, featuring a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine, a powerful electric propulsion motor and lithium-ion battery pack.
In most conditions, Insight operates on electric power only, drawing energy from the engine (operating as a generator) or battery pack. The hybrid batteries located under the rear seats provides for a full-size trunk with the flexibility of available 60/40 split and folding rear seats.
The 2019 Honda Insight will include Honda LaneWatch on EX and above and Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition.
